Austin Peay State University Considering 2026 Tuition and Fee Changes

Clarksville, TN – In accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated Section 49-7-1603, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees is providing notice of a proposed increase in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees.

The proposed increase will be discussed as an action item on the board’s agenda on June 5th, 2026.

APSU is exercising prudent fiscal stewardship with a limited tuition and fee increase. The proposed 3.23% increase is a combined increase in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees for the upcoming academic year, which is less than the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) recommendation of 4.5%.

The revenue from the increase will be used to address rising costs of contractual obligations and to support additional services for the university, helping it maintain its level of service amid recent enrollment growth.

Austin Peay State University continues to take steps to mitigate the effect of the proposed increase on undergraduate tuition. The university’s undergraduate tuition rate is the second lowest among Tennessee’s public universities. APSU has also introduced new scholarships and increased the value of existing scholarships.

The Board of Trustees considers various factors when determining the necessity for a tuition increase: THEC’s binding tuition and mandatory fee increase ranges; the level of state support; the total cost of attendance; efforts to mitigate the financial impact on students; the Higher Education Price Index; student demand; campus enrollment goals; market factors; and costs associated with campus operations, programs of study or individual courses.

The public may submit written comments on the proposed increase via the Tuition Transparency and Accountability website at www.apsu.edu/board-of-trustees/tuition-transparency.php or by mail to the Secretary to the Board, P.O. Box 4576, Clarksville, TN 37044. All comments must be received by Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.