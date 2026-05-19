Clarksville Police Searching for Missing 30-Year-Old Laquan Redmon

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Laquan Redmon.

Laquan was last seen yesterday afternoon, around 3:00pm, walking south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Dunbar Cave Road. He had recently been discharged from Vanderbilt Clarksville and was believed to be walking home to his residence on Longshadow Trail.

He was wearing black pants, non-slip black shoes, and a blue paper hospital gown top. His mother reported him missing around 8:00pm after he failed to return home.

Laquan is described as 5’5” tall with a thin build, brown eyes, and black dreadlocks pulled back into a ponytail.

If anyone sees Laquan or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective LaJoie at 931.648.0656, ext. 5744.