Clarksville Obituary: Craig Mark Berry

Clarksville, TN – A Memorial Service for SFC Craig Mark Berry, ARMY (Ret), age 53, was held privately on Friday, May 15th, 2026, at Sykes Funeral Home.

Craig was born on February 21st, 1973, in Fullerton, CA, to Mark and Denise Berry. After a successful 24-year career in the United States Army, Craig retired and devoted much of his time to the people and activities he loved most. He cherished being with his family and had a deep love for the outdoors. Craig especially enjoyed sharing his knowledge and passion for diving, wake boarding, and snowboarding by teaching others those skills.

In addition to his parents, Craig is survived by his wife of 11 years, Tasha Sternard Berry; son, Nicholas Berry (wife, Anne); sisters, Nicole Rape and Christina Ramirez (husband, Jeff); grandchildren: Evelyn Berry, Eloise, Berry, and Baby Eleanor on the way; nephew, Nathan Berry; and niece, Addison Rape.

His wife wishes to convey her thoughts in the following:

In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, I want to first express my deepest gratitude to the medical professionals, first responders, law enforcement agencies, family members, friends, and community members who carried me through the darkest days of my life. I survived a life-threatening injury, and I know how fortunate I am to still be here.

What happened was devastating and tragic beyond words. My heart is shattered not only for myself, but for everyone affected by these events — including family members, friends, and all those who loved him.

I know many people will forever associate him with this tragedy, but those who knew and loved him also knew many other parts of who he was.

My husband was a retired Special Forces military veteran who served his country for 24 years with pride and dedication. But beyond that, he was a man with an enormous heart. He never knew a stranger. He could walk into any room and leave having made people feel seen, valued, and important. He had a rare gift for connection and conversation that drew people to him everywhere he went.

He was the kind of person who would stop to help a stranger by giving them the spare tire out of his own car, or toss a laughing child into the air over and over just to hear their joyful giggles. He spent countless hours helping people in need without expecting anything in return. He was so full of love, and he was deeply loved in return. He moved through life with passion, intensity, and a full heart. He adored his family, treasured his friendships, and brought warmth, humor, and energy wherever he went.

He also carried a wanderlust in his heart. He loved adventure, travel, meeting new people, and experiencing life with curiosity and passion. Some of my most cherished memories are of the places we explored together, the spontaneous conversations with strangers who became friends, and the way he made even ordinary moments feel meaningful.

To me, he was my husband, my partner, my best friend, and someone I loved tremendously. And to the many friends whose lives he touched over the years, I hope he is remembered not for the tragedy that ended his life, but for the kindness, generosity, laughter, and humanity he shared throughout it.

I also believe he was battling profound emotional and mental health struggles that intensified over time and tragically culminated in these events. While nothing can undo the pain and trauma caused by these events, I believe it is important to acknowledge the devastating impact untreated mental and emotional suffering can have not only on the person struggling, but on everyone who loves them.

My hope is that some measure of good can come from this heartbreak. We need more open conversations about mental health, especially among veterans, families, and individuals silently struggling behind closed doors. Too many people suffer in silence. Too many families do not know where to turn before situations escalate into crisis.

If you see someone you love struggling, please encourage them to seek help. Reach out to mental health professionals, veteran support organizations, crisis services, faith communities, or trusted loved ones. Asking for help is not weakness. Compassion, intervention, and support can save lives.

As our families grieve and begin the long process of healing, I ask for privacy, compassion, and especially prayers for everyone affected.I will always grieve the pain and darkness that marked the end of his life while also holding close the love, joy, adventure, generosity, and humanity that existed long before those final moments. –Tasha Berry

Please visit Craig’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.