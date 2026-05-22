AAA Warns High Gas Prices Could Lead Memorial Day Drivers to Risky Cost-Cutting Habits

Nashville, TN – As gas prices reach four‑year highs, and millions prepare for a Memorial Day road trip, AAA discourages cost-cutting measures that increase the risk of breakdowns and expensive repairs.

AAA expects more than 44.9 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday. More than 39 million will travel by car, making it one of the busiest driving periods of the year. Read the full travel forecast.

Gas prices are running at their highest levels in four years, so this year’s road trip is likely to cost more at the gas pump. On Sunday, the Tennessee average gas price was $4.10 per gallon. Last year, Tennessee drivers paid $2.75 on average on Memorial Day. Visit Gasprices.AAA.com to review daily average prices.

“When fuel prices rise, drivers often look for immediate ways to save money, and that can include delaying maintenance or stretching a tank of gas longer than recommended,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Those short‑term decisions can lead to long‑term costs, especially during busy travel weekends.”

Running on Fumes

A new AAA survey found that when pump prices rise, 44% of Tennesseans let their gas tank fall closer to empty than usual before filling up.

“Repeatedly driving on a very low fuel level can damage the fuel pump, potentially leading to repair costs of $1,000 or more,” continued Cooper. “AAA recommends refilling your gas tank before it drops below a quarter full.”

Poor Maintenance Reduces Fuel Economy

AAA also notes that delaying routine vehicle maintenance can reduce fuel economy. Underinflated tires, worn engine components, dirty air filters, and overdue oil changes can lower gas mileage, forcing drivers to spend more at the pump over time.

“Skipping maintenance to save money often has the opposite effect,” Cooper noted. “Poor vehicle condition can reduce fuel efficiency, increase breakdown risk, and lead to repair bills that far exceed the cost of basic upkeep.”

During last year’s Memorial Day holiday, AAA responded to more than 350,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide, many tied to preventable issues such as dead batteries, flat tires, and overheating engines. Members can request AAA roadside assistance through the AAA mobile app or by texting ‘help’ to 800.222.1134.

AAA encourages drivers to get their vehicles inspected now, while there is still time before the holiday rush. Motorists can visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a nearby AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility, where inspected and certified technicians can check vehicles for safety issues, fuel‑efficiency concerns, and potential trouble spots before travel.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among 400 Tennessee residents from April 17th – 26th, 2026. Survey results have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.