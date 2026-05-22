Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Highway 76 Water Outage, Lane Shifts for Water Valve Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Friday, May 29th, 2026, at 2:00am on Highway 76 and Windermere Drive for water valve installation.
A water outage and lane shifts will affect the vicinity as follows:
Lane Shifts: Thursday, May 28th, 9:00am to Friday, May 29th, 6:00am
Beginning on Thursday, May 28th, at 9:00am, utility construction crews will shift the westbound lane on Highway 76 into the turning lane from 1325 Highway 76 to 601 Hornbuckle Road. A second lane shift will be established on Windermere Drive near the Hornbuckle Road intersection where the northbound lane will shift into the southbound lane. Windermere will be passable.
Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.
Water Outage: Friday, May 29th, 2:00am until 6:00am
The water valve installation work will begin at 2:00am on Friday, May 29th and water service will be turned off to the following roads and subdivisions. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
- Highway 76 (1325 Highway 76 to Hornbuckle Road)
Holly Point Subdivision
- Holly Point
- Whitetail Drive
- Dolphin Lane
- Nandina Court
- Hawthorn Drive
- Mulberry Place
- Sumac Court
Deer Trail Subdivision
- Arrow Lane
- Larson Lane
- Archer Place
- Crossbow Court
- Bunny Court
- Buckshot Drive
- Venison Lane
- Turtle Creek Road
- Crosswind Court
- Turtle Creek Court
- Crosswind Court
- Stag Lane
- Stag Court
- Buckhorn Drive
- Drum Lane
- Drum Court
Renfroes Landing Subdivision
- Quiver Lane
Windermere Subdivision
- Windermere Drive
- W Mor Drive
- Weatherby Drive
- Winn-Mor Drive
- Wakefield Drive
Wimbledon Subdivision
- Wimbledon Court
The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve installation, restoring water service, and reopening the lanes by approximately 6:00am on Friday, May 29th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com