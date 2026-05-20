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Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Brings Back MoCo Movie Nights

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By News Staff
MoCo Movie Nights to Feature Family-Friendly Outdoor Films Across Montgomery County
MoCo Movie Nights to Feature Family-Friendly Outdoor Films Across Montgomery County

Montgomery County Parks and RecreationMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation’s MoCo Movie Nights are back, bringing the magic of outdoor movies to parks across Montgomery County.

Proudly sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union, this summer tradition invites families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy blockbuster hits under the open sky—all for free!

The 2026 season is already off to a great start with the first MoCo Movie Night on May 9 at RichEllen Park, welcoming approximately 200 guests for a successful evening of family fun and entertainment. The season continues through August 29th with a lineup of fan-favorite films lighting up parks across the county. All movies begin at 7:30pm.

2026 MoCo Movie Nights Schedule:

  • May 30thLilo & Stitch at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street
  • June 13thZootopia 2 at Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive
  • June 27thHow to Train Your Dragon at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street
  • July 11thKung Fu Panda 4 at Civitan Park, 650 Bellamy Lane
  • July 25thMinecraft at Woodlawn Park, 2910 Woodlawn Park Road
  • Aug. 8thFreakier Friday at Stokes Park, 1530-B Fort Campbell Boulevard
  • Aug. 22ndWicked at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street
  • Aug. 29thWicked For Good at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Food will be available for purchase at all locations.

For more details, visit montgomerytn.gov/parks.

For updates, follow Montgomery County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.

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