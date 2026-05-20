Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Brings Back MoCo Movie Nights

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation’s MoCo Movie Nights are back, bringing the magic of outdoor movies to parks across Montgomery County.

Proudly sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union, this summer tradition invites families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy blockbuster hits under the open sky—all for free!

The 2026 season is already off to a great start with the first MoCo Movie Night on May 9 at RichEllen Park, welcoming approximately 200 guests for a successful evening of family fun and entertainment. The season continues through August 29th with a lineup of fan-favorite films lighting up parks across the county. All movies begin at 7:30pm.

2026 MoCo Movie Nights Schedule:

May 30th – Lilo & Stitch at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street

– Lilo & Stitch at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street June 13th – Zootopia 2 at Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive

– Zootopia 2 at Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive June 27th – How to Train Your Dragon at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street

– How to Train Your Dragon at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street July 11th – Kung Fu Panda 4 at Civitan Park, 650 Bellamy Lane

– Kung Fu Panda 4 at Civitan Park, 650 Bellamy Lane July 25th – Minecraft at Woodlawn Park, 2910 Woodlawn Park Road

– Minecraft at Woodlawn Park, 2910 Woodlawn Park Road Aug. 8th – Freakier Friday at Stokes Park, 1530-B Fort Campbell Boulevard

– Freakier Friday at Stokes Park, 1530-B Fort Campbell Boulevard Aug. 22nd – Wicked at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street

– Wicked at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street Aug. 29th – Wicked For Good at Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Food will be available for purchase at all locations.

For more details, visit montgomerytn.gov/parks.

For updates, follow Montgomery County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.