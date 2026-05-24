Nashville Sounds Offense Silenced Again in 2-0 Loss to Durham at Bulls Athletic Park

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds fell in the series finale to the Bulls 2-0 Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. This marked the second shutout loss of the series, and the Sounds third shutout loss of the season. – The Nashville Sounds fell in the series finale to the Bulls 2-0 Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. This marked the second shutout loss of the series, and the Sounds third shutout loss of the season.

In the final game of this week’s series, both teams put on stellar pitching in the early innings of the game by Thomas Pannone and Ty Johnson as they mustered five hits combined and stranded six runners on base. Durham scored the first run of the game for just the second time in the series. Homer Bush Jr. scored from second on a throwing error by Freddy Zamora that pulled Brock Wilken off the first base bag for what should have been the final out of the bottom of the third inning..

Pannone ended his evening tossing four innings, allowing the unearned run to cross on two hits and struck out four batters in the process. JB Bukauskas relieved him in the bottom of the fifth inning and worked a scoreless inning himself. The Sounds and the Bulls each tossed two straight 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth and continued to be pitcher dominant with Junior Fernández taking the reins in the bottom of the sixth, stranding the lone single he allowed on base.

Jeferson Quero added the fifth and final Sounds hit of the night with a leadoff single in the top of the seventh. Eddys Leonard swapped places with Quero on first after a fielder’s choice and was the sixth Nashville base runner left stranded when the inning came to a close. The Bulls added an unearned run of insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning off of Craig Yoho with two singles and the second Nashville error to help extend their lead to 2-0. The Sounds had one last opportunity in the top of the ninth inning and went down in order for the 2-0 final.

With Monday off, the Sounds will host the Gwinnett Stripers in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 26th. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.