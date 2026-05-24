Tennessee Department of Transportation Announces Road Construction and Lane Closures Across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists of several upcoming construction, maintenance, and utility projects that will impact traffic in Montgomery County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties during the week of May 26th through May 30th, 2026.

Drivers should expect lane closures, rolling roadblocks, and overnight construction activity on portions of Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 65, and State Route 46. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in work zones, reduce speeds, and allow extra travel time, especially during overnight and daytime construction periods.

In Montgomery County, maintenance crews will conduct guardrail repairs on westbound Interstate 24 at mile marker 15 on Friday, May 29th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am. The work will require a single-lane closure.

In Davidson County, milling and paving operations on Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40 will take place Tuesday, May 26th through Friday, May 29th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am each night. Multiple lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions will be affected during the overnight construction work.

Also in Davidson County, crews will perform grinding, grooving, and striping operations on Interstate 40 near mile marker 196 from Tuesday, May 26th through Saturday, May 30th. The work will occur nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am and will impact multiple lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

On Interstate 65 in Davidson County, rolling roadblocks will be in place Wednesday, May 27th through Friday, May 29th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm each day due to blasting operations near the Rivergate area at mile marker 96. Blasting activity is scheduled between 10:00am and 2:00pm daily and will affect all northbound and southbound lanes intermittently.

In Dickson County, utility crews will install underground and aerial fiber along State Route 46 between log miles 6 and 7 from Tuesday, May 26th through Friday, May 29th. The work will occur daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm and will require single-lane closures in both the northbound and southbound directions.

Additional utility work on State Route 46 at log mile 7 in Dickson County will also take place Tuesday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm. Crews will be installing underground fiber, resulting in additional single-lane closures in both directions.

In Robertson County, roadway striping operations are scheduled on Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 30 on Thursday, May 28th through Saturday, May 30th. The mobile work operation will take place nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am and will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic.

TDOT reminds motorists to never text, tweet, or talk on a cellphone while driving through work zones. Drivers should expect delays, pay close attention to signage and flaggers, and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.