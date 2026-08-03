TWRA Seeking Fields to Lease for 2026 Dove Season

Nashville, TN — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2026 dove hunting season. The first segment of dove season opens at noon on Tuesday, September 1st.

Landowners can earn up to $4,200 for providing a dove field for public hunting. Fields must be available for at least three priority hunt dates in September.

Mourning doves are a popular game bird and one of the most widely distributed and abundant birds in North America. In 39 of the continental states, more mourning doves are harvested than all other migratory bird species combined. In Tennessee, an estimated 28,000 hunters harvest approximately 399,000 mourning doves each year.

TWRA began its leased dove field program in the late 1980s, and it has successfully provided quality hunting opportunities ever since. In addition to leased fields, many public dove fields are offered on wildlife management areas (WMAs) in each TWRA region.

A standard fall leased field is a harvested grain field for which TWRA leases the hunting rights for three priority dates. TWRA pays landowners up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres, and fields top-sown with wheat are eligible for an additional $30 per acre. Interested landowners must register their fields in August.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field to TWRA should contact their regional office. Offices can be reached between 8:00am and 4:30pm (local time) at the following numbers:

Region I (West Tennessee): 731.423.5725 or toll-free 800.372.3928

(West Tennessee): 731.423.5725 or toll-free 800.372.3928 Region II (Middle Tennessee): 615.781.6622 or toll-free 800.624.7406

(Middle Tennessee): 615.781.6622 or toll-free 800.624.7406 Region III (Upper Cumberland): 931.484.9571 or toll-free 833.402.4698

(Upper Cumberland): 931.484.9571 or toll-free 833.402.4698 Region IV (East Tennessee): 423.587.7037 or toll-free 800.332.0900

Clarksville-area landowners fall within TWRA’s Region II (Middle Tennessee) and can register their fields by calling 615.781.6622 or toll-free 800.624.7406.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.