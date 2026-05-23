Nashville Kats Kick Off New Era at F&M Bank Arena with Jersey Reveal and Community Support

Clarksville, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works was the site of a very special gathering recently, as Kats season ticket holders enjoyed a chance to get to know each other and hear from Kats’ owners Jeff Fisher, Greg Pogue, and Jeff Jarrett at a Jersey Reveal Party

So far, season ticket sales have been very strong, and now single-game tickets are on sale. The season opener is happening in April, and if you haven’t had a chance to see arena football, it’s worth checking out.

Commissioner Joe Smith said, “The atmosphere at the jersey reveal was really good. Everyone was excited, and they were glad to hear from the ownership group. There were a couple of players there, and members of the Kats Dance Team. A lot of people from the community are really excited and eager to support the Kats. This is the first professional team taking residence at the F&M Bank Arena.”

Smith bought season tickets for his Jodi’s Cabinets employees to utilize. He attended the two Kats’ games that were played at F&M Bank Arena last year, and says simply, “go see it. The tickets are affordable, and it’s a lot of fun for the whole family. It’s very fast-paced. The rules are a little different, and you definitely feel the energy when you’re there.”

Jodi’s Cabinets will be sponsoring some of the activities that take place during games throughout the season. Jodi’s Cabinets is also the game ball sponsor for the upcoming season.

“Our company logo is on the game balls, and we are so proud to partner with them, and to be able to back their brand. This is something different that Clarksville hasn’t seen before. I think it will be a game-changer for F&M Bank Arena. Arena Football is back, bigger then ever, and it’s right here in the heart of Clarksville.”

The team and the owners are excited about the move to Clarksville as well. “It seems like since the end of last season, a day doesn’t go by where we aren’t talking about what is going on in Clarksville,” Jeff Fisher said. “We’re so appreciative of all the new relationships and friends that we’ve met, and all those interested in getting involved.”

Fisher describes the atmosphere in Clarksville as “an open-arms, embracing new world for our football team. We’re really excited about it. Everyone has been great, from the people who are working at F&M Bank Arena to Mayor Golden and everyone else.

“As we near the start of the season, which opens on April 17th, we have a lot of things going on. We just had a great turnout at Strawberry Alley Ale Works for the Jersey Reveal Party. We hosted that for all our season ticket holders. That night, we let them know that single-game tickets were now on sale.”

Fisher says there will be a lot of information coming out over the next few weeks, prior to the start of the season. Training camp starts on March 28th, and the team will move into Clarksville to get settled in before the season begins.

“We will be introducing new partners to our organization between now and the start of the season, so lots of exciting news is coming on that front. We have new partnerships, new managing partners, investors, and so on. Things couldn’t be going better.

“When you get this close to training camp and the season opener, days get busy. There is so much that has to get done. I’m feeling that same start-of-the-season emotion that I’ve felt for 30 + years, and it’s really exciting to make Clarksville our new home.”

The Kats will play seven home games at the F&M Bank Arena this year. There will also be a couple of off-weeks.

“The league, (AF1 or Arena Football One) is in a great place,” Fisher said. “We have nine teams and others who were interested in starting this season, but we thought it would be better to keep planning and let additional teams join the league in 2027, so who knows. We’re talking to a lot of different ownership groups, all over the country. I’m not one to make predictions, but we could come close to doubling the size of the league.”

The move to Clarksville comes after a great 2025 season that saw the Kats advance to the final game, and come up just short of the Arena Crown Championship, falling to the Albany Firebirds 60 – 57.

“We had a great season last year,” Fisher said. “We do have some turnover on the roster, but a lot of familiar names are coming back. Coach Darren Arbet, our head coach and GM is 12 games away from becoming the all-time winning-est coach in the history of indoor arena football. Not to put too much pressure on him, we said, ” Hey, we have twelve games this season, so let’s get it done this year.

“He is outstanding. He and everyone in our organization understand the importance of having a relationship with the community. It’s a fast game, a high-scoring game, but our fans can reach out, right over the boards, and touch the players.”Fisher’s goal is to carry that accessibility out into the community throughout the season and throughout the off-season.“I again want to thank everyone for their enthusiasm,” Fisher said. “Everybody, the sponsorships are lining up, things are really falling into place, and the players are excited to get out in the community and start meeting everyone. Our productions are going to be extraordinary, the anthems and everything going on between series, halftime, pregame, post-game … It’s a family event and I’m really happy to be a part of it. We’re referring to this as our inaugural season. We’ve got two seasons under our belt, but we’re really settling in now. And we’re delighted.”You can find out more about tickets for upcoming games at www.nashvillekats.com or www.myfmbankarena.com. Season tickets and single-game tickets are still available.