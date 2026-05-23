Ascension Saint Thomas Announces June Groundbreaking for 96-Acre Clarksville Medical Campus

Clarksville, TN – Ascension Saint Thomas will break ground on June 16th, 2026, on its new full-service hospital and health campus in Clarksville, marking a major milestone in expanding access to high-quality, faith-based care for Montgomery County and the surrounding region.

The ceremony will take place at the future health campus near the intersection of Highway 76 and Interstate 24. Health system leaders, local officials, physicians and community partners are expected to attend.

The $148.5 million hospital will anchor a 96-acre integrated healthcare campus, bringing together physician partners, Tennessee Oncology, Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, along with a new Montgomery County Government Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station and a new Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital with Lifepoint Health. The facility will open with 44 inpatient beds and provide emergency care, inpatient surgery, cardiology, women’s health, a NICU and additional services.

In addition to these core offerings, the campus will include an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, outpatient surgery, advanced imaging and specialty ambulatory care, making it easier to deliver coordinated, high-quality care close to home at every stage of life.

The new hospital and health campus is expected to create approximately 250 jobs and expand access to emergency care, inpatient surgery, maternity services, cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, advanced imaging, and other specialty and outpatient services. The project builds on Ascension Saint Thomas’ existing presence in Clarksville which now includes 14 care locations across the community.

“This new hospital and health campus is a direct response to what we’ve heard from the Clarksville community: a need for more accessible, high-quality care close to home,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “As one of the fastest-growing regions in Tennessee, this community deserves expanded access to care. This new hospital and health campus will bring comprehensive services closer and strengthen care coordination across the region.”

Joe Pitts, mayor of Clarksville, said the project reflects the city’s continued growth and investment in essential services.

“This new hospital strengthens our infrastructure and supports the growing needs of our residents,” Pitts said. “The new Ascension Saint Thomas hospital will ensure families in

Clarksville have access to critical healthcare services close to where they live and work.”

Wes Golden, Mayor of Montgomery County, said the development will have a lasting impact on the region.

“This hospital and health campus reflects the partnership we have had with Ascension Saint Thomas in our shared commitment to build a stronger, healthier future for Montgomery County,” Golden said. “As our community continues to grow, this investment ensures we are meeting that growth with high-quality care, expanded access and long-term support for the families who call this region home.”

Ascension Saint Thomas is working with Turner Construction, ESa, Governors Land and Title, and will be engaging with local construction trades as work moves forward.

Construction is expected to begin following the groundbreaking ceremony, with additional details on timeline and services to be announced as the project progresses.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a faith-based, nonprofit health system with a 125-year history of delivering personalized care, with special attention to those most vulnerable. The system includes 18 hospitals and 320 sites of care across 45 counties in Tennessee, including affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics, and specialty facilities. With more than 13,000 associates, Ascension Saint Thomas serves millions of patients annually.

It is part of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S., with approximately 99,000 associates, 23,000 aligned providers, and 121 hospitals. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care for those living in poverty and other community benefit programs.

Visit www.ascension.org