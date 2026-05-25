Montgomery County Antique Tractor Club Draws Crowd for 4th Annual Raymond Bagwell Memorial Event

Clarksville, TN – In March, the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club (MCATAEC) hosted the 4th Annual Raymond Bagwell Memorial Antique Engine Crank Up, an interactive display of tractors, engines, and antique machinery.

The event, which celebrated the memory of one of the group’s founding members, past president, and beloved friend, took place at the Montgomery County 4H Arena and drew a number of collectors and enthusiasts.

MCATAEC President Randy Johnson said, “What we do is hold events all throughout the year, to raise money for charity, like our show at Hilltop Supermarket this past April. We usually raise about $5,000 – $6,000 at that show, and we donate every penny to various organizations. Proceeds from that event went to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.”

The group also donates to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital, Camp Rainbow, and other good causes. The shows usually have an array of antique equipment, historic, and hard-to-find items. Hit and miss motors are quite interesting little engines that, back in the day, were used to power washing machines, water pumps, etc.

Photo Gallery

Available to view were a coal-powered steam engine built in 1907, and threshers. Levi Wynn, a pre-teen collector of hit and miss motors (since he was 4), won a couple of trophies for his eclectic display of antique motors.

The group also acquires old tractors that are then donated to local high schools, where students learn how to restore them. For more information about MCATAEC, check them out on Facebook at MCACAEC Tractors and Engines.