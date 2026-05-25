Marsha Blackburn Recognizes Legacy of Fallen Tennesseans Ahead for Memorial Day

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor before Memorial Day reflecting on the brave men and women from Tennessee and across our country who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms:

‘I hope this Memorial Day provides an opportunity for every American to reflect on the service of our fallen heroes—and to commit ourselves to ensuring that our service members and veterans receive the care, honor, and respect that they have earned.’

Excerpts Of Remarks As Prepared

Marsha Blackburn Honors Dustin Wright of Clarksville and Fallen Heroes Across Our Country

“This upcoming Monday is Memorial Day—a day to pause and reflect on the brave men and women from Tennessee and across our country who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms.”

“Tennessee is blessed to have a strong military community.”

“More than 400,000 veterans call our state home—enriching our communities with their records of service.”

“We have several major military bases, including Fort Campbell, Arnold Air Force Base, and our many Army and Air National Guard facilities.”

“It is truly an honor to serve and represent so many service members in the U.S. Senate.”

“They represent the best that our country has to offer. They’re leaders, public servants, and warriors who put their lives on the line every day to defend our nation.”

“And the loss of any single one of them is felt deeply across our state.”

“Last June, we lost Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Wright, a pilot assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, during a helicopter training accident at Fort Campbell.”

“His brigade commander said that he ‘cherished every opportunity to be outside and support ground troops … with strength and honor.’ He was a member of Mosaic Church in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he served on the security team. His awards included the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal with ‘C’ Device, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and the Army Achievement Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters, among numerous other awards.”

“We must never forget his legacy—and those of all the service members in Tennessee and across our country who have lost their lives while serving our nation.”

“We can never repay their sacrifice. But we must always honor their service. And for our nation’s veterans, we must ensure that they receive the benefits and timely access to quality care that they deserve.”

Marsha Blackburn Highlights Legislation She Has Introduced to Support Tennessee Veterans

“For our nation’s veterans, we must ensure that they receive the benefits and timely access to quality care that they deserve.”

“My Veterans Health Care Freedom Act would place veterans at the center of the community care referral process and empower them to seek care from providers in their communities—rather than having to rely solely on VA facilities.”

“This is especially important in Tennessee, where 78 of our 95 counties are considered rural and many vets face challenges reaching VA health care centers.”

“As warfare becomes increasingly complex, the veteran population will require more sophisticated care than previous generations. Community care will be essential to meeting these evolving needs.”

“Earlier this year, I introduced the Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act, which would ensure veterans are clearly informed of their existing rights regarding VA health care, benefits, and services.”

“Too often, complex statutes, regulations, and internal policies can leave veterans unsure about the resources available to them—which they have earned through their service.”

“This legislation would address this by requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to clearly inform veterans of their existing rights.”

“In March, I also introduced the bipartisan Women Veterans Specialty Care Access Act to improve access to specialty care, including gynecology, obstetrics, maternity, and postpartum care, for female veterans.”

“Female veterans are one of the fastest-growing populations served by the VA, and we need to do everything in our power to ensure they receive the care they have earned in a timely manner.”

“To expand access to evidence-based mental health care for veterans, my RECOVER Act would strengthen partnerships between the VA and community-based mental health care providers.”

“To cut red tape and improve care for our veterans and service members, I’m working on legislation that would require the Department of War and VA to establish a uniform credentialing service for medical providers.”

“Right now, clinicians who transfer between DOW and VA facilities can face months’ long approval delays before they’re able to treat patients again. Our legislation would help create a streamlined process so that providers can get where they’re needed faster—and deliver care for our vets and service members.”

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