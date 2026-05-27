Nashville Sounds’ Late Rally Comes Up Short in 5-3 Loss to Gwinnett Stripers

Akil Baddoo laced a single in the bottom of the seventh to end a run of 13 straight Sounds batters retired for Murphy and 21 combined batters between the two teams. Quero added his second hit and got the Sounds on the scoreboard with a two-run home run to left field and chased the Braves no. 5-rated prospect out of the game after 6.2 IP with three hits and two runs allowed with eight strikeouts. Holub was back to the mound and saw the run of 12 straight Gwinnett batters retired end with a Jose Azocar two-out double into right-center field. The right-hander ended the inning with a line out hauled in by Luis Lara in right field.

Nashville drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth, but a double play and ground out sent Jacob Waguespack to the mound in the top of the ninth trying to keep it a three-run deficit. He did just that with a pair of strikeouts to work around a one-out walk and send the Sounds to the plate in the bottom of the ninth chasing three runs and the top of the order due up.

Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Cooper Pratt extended his on-base streak to 17 straight games with a one-out single, and Lara poked a ground-rule double into the left field corner to send Baddoo to the plate as the tying run. He scored Pratt with a sacrifice fly to right to make it 5-3 and put Quero in the batter’s box. The Brewers no. 7-rated prospect went down swinging as Gwinnett hung on to even the series.