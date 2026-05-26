Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Highway 76 Water Outage, Lane Shifts for Water Valve Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Friday, May 29th at 2:00am. on Highway 76 and Windermere Drive for water valve installation. A water outage and lane shifts will affect the vicinity as follows:

Lane Shifts: Thursday, May 28th, 9:00am to Friday, May 29th, 6:00am.

Beginning on Thursday, May 28th, at 9:00am., utility construction crews will shift the westbound lane on Highway 76 into the turning lane from 1325 Highway 76 to 601 Hornbuckle Road. A second lane shift will be established on Windermere Drive near the Hornbuckle Road intersection where the northbound lane will shift into the southbound lane. Windermere will be passable.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

Water Outage: Friday, May 29th, 2:00am until 6:00am.

The water valve installation work will begin at 2:00am on Friday, May 29th, and water service will be turned off to the following roads and subdivisions. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Highway 76 (1325 Highway 76 to Hornbuckle Road)

Holly Point Subdivision

Holly Point

Whitetail Drive

Dolphin Lane

Nandina Court

Hawthorn Drive

Mulberry Place

Sumac Court

Deer Trail Subdivision

Arrow Lane

Larson Lane

Archer Place

Crossbow Court

Bunny Court

Buckshot Drive

Venison Lane

Turtle Creek Road

Crosswind Court

Turtle Creek Court

Crosswind Court

Stag Lane

Stag Court

Buckhorn Drive

Drum Lane

Drum Court

Renfroes Landing Subdivision

Quiver Lane

Windermere Subdivision

Windermere Drive

West Mor Drive

Weatherby Drive

Winn-Mor Drive

Wakefield Drive

Wimbledon Subdivision

Wimbledon Court

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve installation, restoring water service, and reopening the lanes by approximately 6:00am on Friday, May 29th.