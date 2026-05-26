Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure Planned for Maple Street for Water Valve Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, May 27th at 10:00pm on Maple Street for water valve installation.

A water outage and lane closure will affect the vicinity as follows:

Water Outage: Wednesday, May 27th, 10:00pm until 6:00am Thursday, May 28th.

The water valve installation work will begin at 10:00pm on Wednesday, May 27th, and water service will be turned off on Maple Street and 1186 and 1201 Fort Campbell Boulevard. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Road Closure: Wednesday, May 27th, 6:00pm to Thursday, May 28th, 6:00am.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 27th, at 6:00pm, utility construction crews will redirect traffic from Fort Campbell Boulevard to 7 Maple Street.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve installation, restoring water service, and reopening the road by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, May 28th.