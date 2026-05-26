Austin Peay State University Soccer Announces 2026 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan announced the Governors’ 19-match 2026 schedule featuring nine games at Morgan Brothers Field.

“This offseason, the team and staff spent a lot of time focusing on getting back to what makes us better!” said McGowan. “Heading into a brand new conference has added excitement in the locker room, and the team is counting down the days to the start of the season. I’ve been so impressed with all the growth our team has achieved, and this schedule is going to allow others to see it too!”

Coming off a 2025 campaign in which the Governors battled through adversity, the Governors open their first season in the United Athletic Conference with a schedule that offers opportunities for challenge and pushes the team at a high level.

Austin Peay State University opens 2026 with a road exhibition at Southern Illinois (August 7th), before beginning the regular season with matches against Northern Kentucky (August 12th) and Tennessee Tech (August 16th).

Following its first week at home, Austin Peay State University hits the road for more nonconference action at SIU Edwardsville (August 20th) and Chattanooga (August 23rd).

The Governors return to Clarksville for one match against Indiana State (August 30th) to close out the month of August, before taking on Evansville (September 3rd) and Murray State (September 6th) on the road.

Once again, the Governors return home to face UT Martin (September 10th) before traveling to Mississippi to take on Jackson State (September 18th).

Austin Peay State University begins UAC play on the road at Eastern Kentucky (September 24th) for its first match in its new conference. The Governors come back to Clarksville to play their first home UAC match against North Alabama (September 27th) to close out the month of September.

Following its first week of UAC games, the Governors travel to Carrollton, Georgia, to take on West Georgia (October 4th) for its first match of the month. Austin Peay State University returns home the next week for a pair of matches against Tarleton State (October 8th) and Abilene Christian (October 11th).

The Governors then travel to the Natural State to face Central Arkansas (October 15th) and Little Rock (October 18th). They finish out the week back at Morgan Brothers Field with a rematch against West Georgia (October 25th).

The final week of the regular season will then be split with a match at North Alabama (October 29th) before returning home for a match with Eastern Kentucky (November 1st).

The UAC Women’s Soccer Championship is then November 8th-14th.

Follow The Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.