Clarksville Police Department Assisting at Injury Crash on Interstate 24 West near Exit 11

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) with a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 24 (West), just before Exit 11. Reportedly, three to four vehicles are involved, with unknown related injuries.

Westbound Interstate traffic is closed for emergency responders at the scene and there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. Tennessee Highway Patrol will be the lead investigating agency.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.