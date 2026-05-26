Tennessee Announces Free Fishing Day June 6th, Free Youth Fishing Week for 2026

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s 2026 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 6th, 2026. All state residents and visitors of any age may fish for free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. Additionally, youth ages 15 or younger may fish for free the entire week, beginning on Free Fishing Day, continuing through the following Friday, June 12th.

Every year since 1991, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has offered an annual free fishing opportunity, aiming to introduce children and families to fishing and outdoor recreation. TWRA’s Fisheries Division manages public waters across the state to ensure high-quality and exciting fishing for participants. Fishing is a great family activity that provides an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the natural environment.

TWRA, numerous communities, and partner organizations have planned special fishing events across the state on Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and other days. Visit the TWRA Events Page for a full list of locations and details. A special thanks goes to Academy Sports + Outdoors for its continued statewide sponsorship.

Free Fishing Day is named in honor of Bobby Wilson, who retired in 2022 after more than 40 years of service to the TWRA. He served in the Fisheries Division for 35 years before being named TWRA Deputy Director in 2015 and Executive Director in 2020.

Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and Free Fishing Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA-owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about the facility.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.