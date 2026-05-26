Clarksville Obituary: Eun Cha Lucas

Clarksville, TN – Eun Cha Lucas, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2026, in the presence of her loving family. Born on September 20th, 1941, in Chungpuk-Do, Korea, Mrs. Lucas led a life marked by dedication, warmth, and unwavering faith.

Mrs. Lucas retired from the Fort Campbell School System, where she diligently served at Jackson Elementary. Her career was a testament to her commitment to nurturing the youth of the Fort Campbell community and contributing to the educational fabric of the installation. Beyond her professional life, she was deeply devoted to her family and faith.

As a loving and supportive wife to CSM (Ret) Roger P. Lucas, Mrs. Lucas provided a steadfast foundation during his distinguished Army career. Her strength and wisdom were vital in supporting not only her husband but their children as well. She was a cornerstone of the home, consistently exemplifying grace and resilience.

Faith played a central role in Mrs. Lucas’s life. She enjoyed fellowship at First Baptist Church of Clarksville. Her hobbies reflected a nurturing spirit; she delighted in gardening, crocheting, and knitting. Moreover, Mrs. Lucas was known for her talent in the kitchen, where each meal was prepared with the utmost love and care.

Mrs. Lucas is lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses: Donald Roger Lucas and Wendy, Joan Lucas Robards and Nick, and Caroline Lucas Meyer and Eric. She was a beloved grandmother to her grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa Masters and Ken, Jessica Curless and Will, Lucas Robards and Sydney, and Katie Robards, and a cherished great-grandmother to Abby, Kenny, McKenleigh, Stella, Damien, Nora, and Ellis Phillip. Her passing leaves a profound void, yet her life’s impact and the memories she created endure through the lives of every member of her cherished family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, CSM (Ret) Roger P. Lucas, and her parents, Pan Song Yi and Mo Nam Pak.

Family, friends, and all who were touched by Eun Cha Lucas are invited to a visitation on Friday, May 29th, 2026, from 9:00am to 11:00am at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.

This will be followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00am with the Revs. Pat VanDyke and Ronny Raines officiating. Following, she will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Serving as pallbearers are Caroline Meyer, Nick Robards, Lucas Robards, Ken Masters, Kenny Masters, and Eric Meyer.

Eun Cha Lucas’s life was one of dedication and love—a life that profoundly shaped those around her. With deep respect and heartfelt remembrance, we honor her memory, holding close the legacy she leaves behind. Please visit her tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com to view the services live-streamed or to leave a condolence for the family.