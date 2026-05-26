Nashville Sounds Open Series with One-Run Win Against Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds opened the series with a 5-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Craig Yoho picked up his second save of the season, while Brian Fitzpatrick earned his third win of the year with the Sounds. – The Nashville Sounds opened the series with a 5-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Craig Yoho picked up his second save of the season, while Brian Fitzpatrick earned his third win of the year with the Sounds.

The Sounds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Jett Williams and Cooper Pratt drew back-to-back walks. After Luis Lara advanced both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, Luis Matos hit a soft single into center field for the two-run Nashville lead.

The Sounds tacked on another run with Pratt and Lara recording back-to-back singles. Two at-bats later Akil Baddoo lined a single into left center and loaded the bases for Jeferson Quero, who scored Pratt with a sacrifice fly. The Stripers answered back in the top of the fourth inning, tying the game 3-3 with a single, double and a sac fly.

Garrett Stallings made the start for Nashville and worked 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on one hit in the process and striking out two Stripers batters. Stallings left the game with a runner on base as Brian Fitzpatrick relieved him in the top of the fourth inning but allowed the runner to score on an RBI-single into right center. Nashville regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with Williams drawing his second walk of the game and after he stole his 12th bag of the year, Pratt dropped an RBI-single into left field and scored Williams for the 4-3 Sounds lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nashville grew its lead back to two runs with Black drawing the fourth walk of the game. Brock Wilken lined a groundout to the second basemen and was able to score Black for the 5-3 Sounds lead. Fitzpatrick finished his night working 1.1 innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout. Rob Zastryzny entered the game and tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning, including a strikeout.

The Stripers cut into the Sounds lead again in the top of the seventh inning with a single and a double off of Reiss Knehr, bringing home a run for the 5-4 lead still in favor of Nashville. Drew Rom came into the game for an inning of relief in the top of the eighth and stranded a two-out double on base. Craig Yoho relieved Rom in the top of the ninth and earned his second save of the season after shutting down the Stripers in 1-2-3 fashion for the 5-4 Sounds win.

The Sounds continue their home series against the Stripers on Wednesday, May 27th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT