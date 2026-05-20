New Nissan Stadium Helps Bring Super Bowl LXIV to Nashville in 2030

Nashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee joined the National Football League (NFL) and Tennessee Titans to celebrate the announcement that Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030, marking the first Super Bowl awarded to the state. The announcement was made at the NFL Spring Meeting following a unanimous vote of team owners.

“Tennessee’s selection to host the 2030 Super Bowl is a proud moment for our state,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “We invested in a new stadium with a vision for the future – one that brings major events, drives tourism, and fuels economic growth while creating new opportunities for communities across Tennessee. I’m grateful for the partnerships that made this possible, and we look forward to showcasing all that our state has to offer on a global stage.”

Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly appropriated $500 million in 2022 to support construction of the new Nissan Stadium, one of the largest state contributions ever made toward an NFL venue.

Super Bowl LXIV is expected to bring visitors from around the world to Tennessee while generating significant economic impact for hotels, restaurants, transportation providers and small businesses. The NFL’s global platform will also highlight the state’s live music, dining, culture and hospitality.

“Hosting the Super Bowl in Nashville represents a tremendous economic development opportunity for Tennessee,” said Deputy Governor and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “This event will drive tourism, support jobs, generate new business activity and showcase our state to a global audience, further reinforcing Tennessee’s position as a premier destination for investment, entertainment and major events.”

Tennessee has already demonstrated its ability to successfully host world-class events, from multi-day music festivals to major sporting events. The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville drew a record 600,000 fans over three days, while the live broadcast generated record viewership with more than 50 million viewers. In 2025, the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway broke the all-time regular-season attendance record with a crowd of 91,032.

“The Super Bowl marks a defining moment for Tennessee, and Nashville is ready for it,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell. “From our live music and sports culture to our restaurants, attractions and hospitality, this event will showcase what makes Tennessee such a special place to visit while creating meaningful economic impact for communities and businesses.”

Super Bowl LXIV marks the fourth event awarded through Tennessee’s Sp ecial Event Fund , and is the largest grant awarded to date at $10.8 million. Previous awardees include the 2024 Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, and the 2025 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga.

The Special Event Fund was created by Governor Lee in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly to attract and retain high-profile events that generate significant economic impact, create jobs, and showcase the state to a global audience. The fund is a competitive, incentive-based grant program tied to measurable performance outcomes. Eligible events must generate direct economic impact greater than $10 million or a net economic benefit of at least $1 million in state tax revenue.

Events are a key component of Tennessee’s growing leisure and hospitality industry, which delivered more than $2 billion in state sales and use tax revenue in 2025, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue. Tourism supports more than 376,000 jobs across Tennessee and helps maintain one of the nation’s lowest overall tax burdens for residents.