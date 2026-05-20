Clarksville Motorists Enjoy Tennessee’s Most Affordable Gas Prices

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state fell slightly over last week, moving three cents lower, on average.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $4.12, which is 33 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.41 more expensive than one year ago.

“For those taking a road trip over the holiday weekend, they’ll be spending quite a bit more at the gas pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Today’s state gas price average is $1.37 more expensive than what driver’s paid on last year’s holiday, which adds roughly $20.00 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon gas tank.”

Cost-cutting Measures Could Increase Risk of Breakdowns, Expensive Repairs for Memorial Day

“When fuel prices rise, drivers often look for immediate ways to save money, and that can include delaying maintenance or stretching a tank of gas longer than recommended,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Those short‑term decisions can lead to long‑term costs, especially during busy travel weekends.”

A new AAA survey found that when pump prices rise, 44% of Tennesseans let their gas tank fall closer to empty than usual before filling up.

AAA encourages drivers to get their vehicles inspected now, while there is still time before the holiday rush. Motorists can visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a nearby AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility, where inspected and certified technicians can check vehicles for safety issues, fuel‑efficiency concerns, and potential trouble spots before travel.

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National Gas Prices

Today’s national average is a penny lower than last week, but with crude oil prices hovering in the $100/barrel range, pump prices remain elevated. Travelers are preparing to hit the road in record numbers next week, and drivers will be facing the highest Memorial Day gas prices in four years.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.81 million b/d to 8.75 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 219.8 million barrels to 215.7 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $1.16 to settle at $101.02 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 4.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 452.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 0.3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($4.19), Nashville ($4.16), Memphis ($4.15)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($4.02), Morristown ($4.03), Chattanooga ($4.04)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $4.121 $4.101 $4.159 $3.799 $2.710 Chattanooga $4.049 $3.969 $4.115 $3.692 $2.626 Knoxville $4.095 $4.098 $4.189 $3.767 $2.709 Memphis $4.156 $4.154 $4.136 $3.810 $2.749 Nashville $4.161 $4.110 $4.192 $3.838 $2.746 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.