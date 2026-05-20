Clarksville Obituary: Mary Juanita Clark

Clarksville, TN – Mary Juanita Clark, age 86 of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, May 17th, 2026 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Friday, May 22nd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lampley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Clark family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday afternoon.

Juanita entered this life on August 6th, 1939 in Houston County, TN, daughter to the late Dewey and Lizzie Rye Greenwell. Juanita was a longtime member of Cedar Valley Church and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Clark; son, Greg Clark; and brother J.C. Greenwell.

Survivors include her loving son, Wayne (Kim) Clark; siblings, Sue Brewer, Dalton Greenwell; grandchildren, Brooke Clark, Paige (Kyle) Cook, Brittany Roby, Stephanie Morris, Charles Morris; great-grandchildren, Ethan Curbow, Reagan Cook, Lane Cook, Braddox Trainer, and Lorelei Morris.

Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Clark, Russell Clark, Cary Rye, Kurt Brewer, Chad Augustine, and Drew Augustine.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

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