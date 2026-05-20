Clarksville Obituary: Mary Juanita Clark

Clarksville, TN – Mary Juanita Clark, age 86 of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, May 17th, 2026 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Friday, May 22nd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lampley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The Clark family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday afternoon.
Juanita entered this life on August 6th, 1939 in Houston County, TN, daughter to the late Dewey and Lizzie Rye Greenwell. Juanita was a longtime member of Cedar Valley Church and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Clark; son, Greg Clark; and brother J.C. Greenwell.
Survivors include her loving son, Wayne (Kim) Clark; siblings, Sue Brewer, Dalton Greenwell; grandchildren, Brooke Clark, Paige (Kyle) Cook, Brittany Roby, Stephanie Morris, Charles Morris; great-grandchildren, Ethan Curbow, Reagan Cook, Lane Cook, Braddox Trainer, and Lorelei Morris.
Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Clark, Russell Clark, Cary Rye, Kurt Brewer, Chad Augustine, and Drew Augustine.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
To order memorial trees in memory of Mary “Juanita” Clark, please visit our tree store.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com