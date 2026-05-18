Clarksville Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting at Trenton Village Townhomes

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that happened earlier this morning at Trenton Village Townhomes, located at 2740 Trenton Road.

Around 1:40am, CPD officers responded after receiving reports of a shooting. Initial information indicated that a homeowner had confronted someone who had entered her home and shot him.

As detectives continued investigating, they learned the woman had been awakened by her dogs barking and believed someone was trying to break into her home. She heard someone at the front door and thought it was her husband attempting to get inside. After unlocking and opening the door, an unknown man entered the townhouse, and a struggle began. The woman, who was armed, fired her weapon.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators later determined the man involved lived in the same complex. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to Nashville by AirEvac for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.