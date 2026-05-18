Austin Peay State University’s 42nd Annual Candlelight Ball Sets New Fundraising Record

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced that its 42nd Annual Candlelight Ball raised a record-breaking $423,615 for student scholarships and academic programs. The black-tie affair drew hundreds of alumni, donors and community leaders to the Renaissance Nashville Hotel for an evening of celebration, live entertainment, and philanthropic support for APSU.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Candlelight Ball has set a new fundraising record, with 32% of this year’s underwriters being new supporters. In the last four years combined, it has raised over $1 million.

“This year’s Candlelight Ball was extraordinary—not just for the record amount raised, but for the transformative commitments made to our students and academic programs,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Austin Peay State University’s impact on our region grows stronger every year, and the generosity of our supporters will ensure that positive trend continues. I want to thank our Candlelight Ball Committee for their work in bringing this vision to life—their dedication and creativity were instrumental to the event’s success. These investments strengthen our ability to serve our community and prepare the next generation of leaders.”

“Four consecutive record-breaking years demonstrate the incredible momentum behind Candlelight Ball and our community’s commitment to APSU students,” said APSU Vice President of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “The energy in the room this year was electric, with so many new faces and sponsors joining our APSU family. That enthusiasm, combined with our supporters’ investment in our students, propelled us to this incredible milestone. As we look ahead to our centennial celebration next year, we are thrilled about the momentum we’re building together. The best is yet to come for Candlelight Ball and Austin Peay State University.”

Major Gifts Announced at the 42nd Annual Candlelight Ball

The evening featured the announcement of several transformative gifts that will create lasting impact for APSU students:

An anonymous donor made a $150,000 gift in honor of the College of Business’s AACSB accreditation.

donor made a $150,000 gift in honor of the College of Business’s AACSB accreditation. Ascension Saint Thomas made a $50,000 endowment gift to support the university.

made a $50,000 endowment gift to support the university. Scott and Tammy Cowan announced a five-year commitment to establish APSU’s first scholarship endowment for Resident Assistants and Resident Hall Directors. The $30,000 endowment commemorates their love for APSU and the fact that they met while working as RAs on campus.

announced a five-year commitment to establish APSU’s first scholarship endowment for Resident Assistants and Resident Hall Directors. The $30,000 endowment commemorates their love for APSU and the fact that they met while working as RAs on campus. Judge Ken Goble announced a crowd-funded initiative to establish the 20/10 Scholarship Endowment, created in conjunction with the 20/10 Mentorship program—a partnership with the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences at APSU. This program helps justice-involved juveniles access education and aims to break the recidivism cycle.

Candlelight Ball Award Recipients

During the event, APSU honored Shelia (‘71) and Mitchell Ross (‘72) and Todd Harvey for their service and contributions to the university and community.

Shelia and Mitchell Ross received the 2026 Wendell H. Gilbert Award. Mitchell earned his B.S. in business administration from APSU in 1972 and J.D. from University of Memphis in 1975. He is a partner at Mitchell Ross Rocconi, PLLC, specializing in real estate and commercial law, and serves on Planters Bank’s Board of Directors.

Shelia graduated from APSU in 1971 with a B.S. in business education. She then worked at the university for 39 years, retiring as director of alumni relations in 2010. The first in her family to attend college, she remains an avid supporter of APSU athletics and the creative arts.

Todd Harvey received the 2026 Spirit of Austin Peay Award. He received his affiliate broker license in 1985 while studying at UT Knoxville and earned his broker license two years later. As principal broker at Byers & Harvey, he values family, honesty, and meaningful work.

Harvey has served as Clarksville Association of Realtors president three times, as CAR director in 2023, and was inducted into the National Association of Realtors RPAC Hall of Fame in 2021. His community involvement includes six years with the IDB, recognition as Austin Peay Governors Donor of the Year, and helping build Habitat for Humanity’s 5,000th Tennessee house in 2022.

Candlelight Ball Committee

The success of the 42nd Annual Candlelight Ball reflects the dedication and hard work of the 2025-2026 Candlelight Ball Committee. The committee was co-chaired by Ginna Holleman and Kirsten Licari, who led a team of committed volunteers including Lesleigh Averitt, Dee Ann Colburn, Victor Felts, Heather Fleming, Andrea Goble, Sara Golden, Gretchen Hancock, Andrea Herrera, Traci Koon, Julie Runyon, Nicole Rye, Kimberly Wiggins and Lauren Woods. Their efforts in planning, organizing, and executing the event directly contributed to its record-breaking fundraising total.

Those interested in serving on the 2026-2027 Candlelight Ball Committee can contact Senior Director of University Events and Engagement Carrie Taylor at taylorcm@apsu.edu.

Sponsors and Underwriters

This year’s Candlelight Ball was made possible through the generous support of numerous underwriters. Presenting Underwriters included F&M Bank, Legends Bank and Planters Bank. Their contributions were essential to the event’s success.

Table Underwriters included: Apex Title; Mark Kelly; Mildred & Mable’s Mercantile; Cecy The Flower Girl; APSU Alumni and Engagement; Traditions First Bank; Kimberly Wiggins, Montgomery County trustee; Julie Chadwick Runyon, Montgomery County register of deeds; Altra Federal Credit Union; Clarksville Christian School; Vanderbilt Health; Johnny Ransdell for Montgomery County Sheriff; Mark Riggins for Clarksville City Mayor; HCA Healthcare, TriStar Health; Five Star Media Group; Bank of America; Clarksville Fencing; and ACE Hardware. Table Hosts included: The Kennedy Law Firm, PLLC and United Community Bank.

The Ball also featured Monocle Underwriters supporting specific university areas: Jodi’s Cabinet Sales (Military & Veterans Affairs), Regions Bank (College of Business), and Ascension Saint Thomas (College of Behavioral & Health Sciences). An anonymous donor generously underwrote APSU Athletics, the College of Arts and Letters, the College of STEM, the Eriksson College of Education, and Student Affairs.

About the Candlelight Ball

The APSU Candlelight Ball, established in 1984 by the late retired Brig. Gen. Wendell H. Gilbert, has raised more than $1 million for student scholarships and academic initiatives since 2023. Gilbert served as APSU’s vice president for Development and University Relations for 17 years, creating a lasting legacy of support for Austin Peay State University students.

The 43rd Annual Candlelight Ball is set for April 10th, 2027, at the J.W. Marriott. Nominations for the 2027 Candlelight Ball Awards, presented during the event, are due by May 31st, 2026, and can be submitted here.

For more information about supporting APSU, contact the Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.