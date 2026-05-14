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Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with Cumberland Winds Concerts in Clarksville and Ashland City

A Community Treasure Salutes America

News Staff
By News Staff
Cumberland Winds
Cumberland Winds

Road to 250Clarksville, TN – The final event in our community-wide celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial, “The Road to 250: America’s Story,” is now scheduled. This final event in the two-years-long program will be a concert called “Parade of American Music: Road to 250” by the Cumberland Winds Concert Band.

We have three dates to choose from: June 26th at 7:30pm in the Ashland City Assemblies of God Church; June 28th at 4:30pm in Grace Lutheran Church on Madison Street in Clarksville; and July 1st at 7:30pm in the first Presbyterian Church in Clarksville.

The Cumberland Winds Band and Jazz Project has rightfully been called “A Community Treasure.” Come join in the fun as our “Community Treasure” salutes the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the greatest nation in history. Plan now. Pick a date and put it on your calendar.

Happy Birthday America!

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