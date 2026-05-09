16th Annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off Kicks Off with Record Crowd at Hilltop Supermarket

Clarksville, TN – The smell of smoked barbecue filled the air Friday night as Hilltop Supermarket officially kicked off the 16th annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off with a lively community party that drew one of the largest crowds in the event’s history.

Held on May 9th, 2026, the kickoff celebration ran from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and transformed the Hilltop Supermarket parking lot into a packed gathering filled with food, music, laughter, and excitement for the big competition set for Saturday.

“We have an excellent crowd out here tonight. The weather is the best we’ve had in several years, and the turnout has been even bigger than we expected,” Mike Jackson with Hilltop Supermarket said.

The event has continued to grow year after year, but this year’s turnout reached a whole new level. The parking lot quickly filled to capacity, with vehicles lining nearby roads and grassy areas as people poured in to take part in the annual Clarksville tradition.

Families, friends, and barbecue lovers from across the area came together to enjoy an evening centered around community spirit and great food. Throughout the night, door prizes were handed out, adding even more excitement to an already energetic atmosphere.

One of the biggest attractions of the evening was the mechanical bull — or in this case, a mechanical pig — which kept both children and adults entertained for hours. The free attraction had a nearly constant line as riders tested their balance while spectators cheered and laughed from the sidelines.

The food truck stayed busy throughout the evening serving up a wide variety of barbecue favorites and comfort foods. Guests enjoyed BBQ sandwiches, ribs, coleslaw, potato salad, nachos, kettle chips, banana pudding, and cold drinks while mingling with competitors and fellow attendees.

“This event is awesome. We come out every year and always have a great time. Mike has always been very good and generous to us, even giving us a prime parking spot. We love being here, hanging out with people, and watching the barbecue sauce competition,” stated Chris Keatts with Keatts Sauce Company.

“We’re out here tonight promoting our sauces. We now offer three gluten-free sauces, and we’ve also introduced a new rub to the market. It will soon be available in stores and on our website at www.keattssaucecompany.com ,” Keatts said.

Live entertainment was provided by Lucian Greene and his band, a local favorite that helped keep the energy high all evening long. Their performance had the crowd clapping along, dancing, and singing as the sounds of live music echoed across the packed venue.

The relaxed Friday night kickoff also gave visitors an opportunity to meet many of the pitmasters and barbecue teams competing in Saturday’s cook-off. Teams shared stories, talked cooking techniques, and prepared for the intense competition ahead, continuing the welcoming atmosphere that has become a signature part of the event over the years.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out tonight,” stated Jackson. “I especially want to thank all of the sponsors who helped make this event possible. We couldn’t do it without their support.”

The main competition gets underway Saturday morning as pitmasters fire up their smokers early in preparation for several highly competitive categories, including chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, and desserts.

Official turn-in times begin with chicken at 11:00am, followed by ribs at 11:30am, pork at noon, and brisket at 12:30pm.

Organizers encourage the public to come out Saturday for the friendly competition. Whether attending for the barbecue, the live music, the competition or the family-friendly atmosphere, the Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off continues to prove why it remains one of Clarksville’s most anticipated annual events.

Now in its 16th year, the event has grown into much more than a barbecue competition — it has become a celebration of community, tradition, and the people who come together each year to make it special.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Highway 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.

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