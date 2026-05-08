Nashville Sounds Fall to Louisville Bats 9-6 After Costly Seven-Run Third Inning

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds was unable to overcome a seven-run Louisville third inning in a 6-9 loss on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field as the series was evened up at two games apiece. Eddy Leonard was one of three Nashville hitters to record a multi-hit game in the loss with a pair of extra-base hits and his team-leading 23rd RBI of the campaign.

It was an early 3-0 Nashville lead thanks to back-to-back doubles off the bat of Luis Matos and Leonard before Jordyn Adams brought home two with a two-RBI triple to give the Sounds the early advantage. Tate Kuehner made his first professional start back in Louisville where he played his college ball and the place he calls home in the offseason.

After two scoreless innings, Louisville soured the occasion with seven runs and four hits off the left-hander in the bottom of the third. He ended the night after 5.2 IP with a career-high eight earned runs allowed on eight hits but did strike out six.

Despite the early hole, Nashville chipped away with runs in three straight innings to draw within one run. Leonard clubbed his sixth homer of the season in the top of the fourth, and the Sounds pieced together a run in the top of the fifth on three hits.

Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games with his team-leading ninth double but was left stranded in scoring position along with Jett Williams to keep it at a two-run deficit. Blake Perkins added his second hit of the night with a RBI single in the sixth before an inning-ending double play halted the Sounds’ comeback aspirations.

Edwin Arroyo continued to be a tough out in the series with the first of two solo home runs for the night coming in the bottom of the sixth. He added the final run of the night with another home run in the bottom of the eighth. Nashville put the leadoff runner aboard in both the seventh and eighth innings but were unable to add a hit over the final three innings in the loss.

Deadlocked through the first four games of the series, the Nashville Sounds will look to regain control of the series on Saturday night with RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-3, 5.63 ERA) on the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm CT.