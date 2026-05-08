APSU Baseball Opens Conference Series with 5-2 Loss to Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Eastern Kentucky 5-2 in its Atlantic Sun Conference series opener, Friday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay got off to a quick start in the home half, as junior Kyler Proctor led the game off with a solo home run to put the Governors up a run. It was the first home run to lead off the game for a Governor since freshman Houston Hebert against North Alabama (April 12). It was Proctor’s first time batting in the leadoff spot since the series opener at Utah Tech (March 5).

Eastern Kentucky responded two innings later in the top of the third, when Dylan Littlefield hit a two-run home run over the right field wall to give the Colonels a one-run advantage over the Governors.

Just an inning later in the home half of the fourth, redshirt junior Ray Velazquez hit his 14th home run of the season to the opposite field in right, tying the game at two runs.

The Colonels found a way to get their leadoff batter to third base with no outs, before Pedro Moreno drove Boone Shevey in for the lead. Two more Colonels runs came across to score on a pair of errors and hits, putting Eastern Kentucky up 5-2.

Eastern Kentucky’s Griffin Howell began the seventh and held the Governors scoreless before allowing a pair of runners to reach in the bottom of the ninth. The Colonels made the move to the pen and brought in Gavin Faulkner to record the final out, which was the tying run at the plate, to pick up his first save of the season.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will face Eastern Kentucky in game two of its weekend series, starting on Saturday 4:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.