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Tennessee State Parks Offer Mother’s Day Dining, Gifts and Weekend Events Across State

News Staff
By News Staff
Mother's Day Meal

Tennessee State ParksNashville, TN – A meal, event or last-minute gift are all available to treat moms at Tennessee State Parks this Mother’s Day weekend.

The parks will offer special Mother’s Day buffets at six of the state park restaurants on Sunday, May 10th. Events will be held both Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th at various parks.

Park Restaurants with Mother’s Day Meals

  • Pickwick Landing State Park
  • Henry Horton State Park
  • Montgomery Bell State Park
  • Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • Cumberland Mountain State Park
  • David Crockett State Park

The restaurant at Paris Landing State Park will be open but will not have a Mother’s Day buffet.

Mother’s Day Weekend Events Across Tennessee State Parks

Saturday, May 9th

  • Rock Island State Park – Mom’s Morning Off
  • Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park – Mother’s Day Enchanted History Tea Party
  • Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – Mother’s Day Soap Making Workshop
  • Rocky Fork State Park – Saturday Mother’s Day Weekend Hike

Sunday, May 10th

  • Seven Islands State Birding Park – Mother’s Day Hike
  • Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park – Mother’s Day Homemade Soap Making Class
  • Montgomery Bell State Park – Mother’s Day Tandem Kayak Float

More details are available for all Mother’s Day meals and events at Tennessee State Parks (www.tnstateparks.com/mothers-day-at-tennessee-state-parks).

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