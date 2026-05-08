Tennessee State Parks Offer Mother’s Day Dining, Gifts and Weekend Events Across State

Nashville, TN – A meal, event or last-minute gift are all available to treat moms at Tennessee State Parks this Mother’s Day weekend.

The parks will offer special Mother’s Day buffets at six of the state park restaurants on Sunday, May 10th. Events will be held both Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th at various parks.

Park Restaurants with Mother’s Day Meals

Pickwick Landing State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

David Crockett State Park

The restaurant at Paris Landing State Park will be open but will not have a Mother’s Day buffet.

Mother’s Day Weekend Events Across Tennessee State Parks

Saturday, May 9th

Rock Island State Park – Mom’s Morning Off

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park – Mother’s Day Enchanted History Tea Party

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – Mother’s Day Soap Making Workshop

Rocky Fork State Park – Saturday Mother’s Day Weekend Hike

Sunday, May 10th

Seven Islands State Birding Park – Mother’s Day Hike

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park – Mother’s Day Homemade Soap Making Class

Montgomery Bell State Park – Mother’s Day Tandem Kayak Float

More details are available for all Mother’s Day meals and events at Tennessee State Parks (www.tnstateparks.com/mothers-day-at-tennessee-state-parks).