Montgomery County Antique Tractor Club Honors Legacy of Linda Crisafulli with Annual Antique Tractor Show

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, April 25th, 2026, the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club brought history roaring back to life during the annual Linda Crisafulli Memorial Antique Tractor and Engine Show, held from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Hilltop Supermarket in Clarksville, Tennessee. What began as a gathering of antique machinery quickly became a heartfelt community celebration filled with remembrance, tradition, and purpose.

“We’ve got our antique tractors and classic trucks out here for the community to enjoy. We’re serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, drinks, chips, and more, with all proceeds from the event going to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” stated Randy Johnson.

The event honors the legacy of Linda Crisafulli, a dedicated club member for more than a decade and a retired nurse from the Vanderbilt NICU. Known for her lifelong compassion, Linda devoted her career to caring for premature and critically ill newborns—the most fragile patients in the hospital. Though she passed away in 2024, her spirit of service continues to guide the club’s mission and the work they do each year.

“This is a great event. I’m here answering questions about my Cub tractor, which is about 70 years old. I’ve been involved with it for a couple of years and really enjoy it. I’ve always had an interest in tractors, and we need more people to get involved,” stated Cecil Travis.

Visitors enjoyed a full day of family-friendly fun featuring rows of restored antique tractors and vintage engines, the smell of classic cookout favorites like hamburgers and hotdogs, and plenty of activities for children. Beyond the machinery and food, the show created something even more meaningful—an opportunity for neighbors to come together, share stories, and celebrate a shared agricultural heritage that continues to shape the region.

“The antique tractor show today is helping raise money for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and we really appreciate everyone being part of that effort. We love hosting events like this that bring the community together. Thank you to everyone who participated, and if you haven’t made it out yet, we hope you’ll join us for future events, including the barbecue cook-off coming up May 8th and 9th,” Brendan Davidson, manager at Hilltop Supermarket said.

At the heart of the event, however, was its purpose. All donations and proceeds from food sales went directly to the neonatal intensive care unit at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, helping support the same type of care Linda once gave so much of her life to.

“We truly appreciate everyone who came out today and showed their support—it made the event a great success and really highlights what our community is all about!” Johnson stated.

And for the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club, the work doesn’t stop there. The group stays active throughout the year with multiple fundraising events supporting a wide range of causes. One of the next major events is scheduled for May 30th—a 12 to 15-mile antique tractor ride at the Bar T Agricultural Center on Rossby Road. Participants and wagons will travel together across the countryside while club members raise sponsorships for each mile driven. Every dollar collected from the ride will benefit Camp Rainbow, a program dedicated to helping children with serious illnesses experience summer camp.

The club’s outreach extends even further, with annual support going to organizations such as Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Shriners. They also partner locally with groups like the Clarksville Country Quilters, helping provide handmade quilts for children attending Camp Rainbow so that each camper can take home a lasting symbol of comfort and care.

From antique engines to acts of compassion, the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club continues to prove that preserving history can also power a powerful future of community support and giving.

Upcoming Events

Ray Ford Memorial Tractor Ride on May 30th, 2026

John Bartee Ag Center

1921 Rossview Road, Clarksville, TN

26th Annual Fall Festival on September 25th-26th

John Bartee Ag Center

1921 Rossview Road, Clarksville, TN

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About the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club

The Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club is dedicated to preserving the past through a shared passion for antique tractors, vintage engines, and steam traction engines. Bringing together enthusiasts of all ages, the club celebrates agricultural heritage, promotes hands-on learning, and keeps the history of early machinery alive for future generations through events, exhibits, and community involvement.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.