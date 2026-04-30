APSU Baseball Hosts Central Arkansas in Key ASUN Weekend Series at Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts Central Arkansas for a three-game weekend Atlantic Sun Conference series, starting on Friday at 6:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (21-23, 11-10 ASUN) is coming off a series loss to Lipscomb in Nashville last weekend. The Governors fell short in the first two games of the series in one-run decisions before taking game three, as junior DJ Merriweather threw a career-high 7.2 innings and struck out eight batters. APSU has played 21 games that have been decided by three or fewer runs, while also playing 11 one-run games. The Governors are 2-9 in one-run decisions this season.

After going 1-2 in the weekend conference series, Austin Peay State University dropped down to fourth place in the Atlantic Sun Conference Gold Division and is now three games behind first-place North Alabama, and two games ahead of fifth-place Bellarmine. The Governors will look to rebound next weekend, as they face second-place Central Arkansas in more ASUN play.

Central Arkansas (26-19, 13-8 ASUN) has won the last three conference series and has swept the last two. The Bears swept Bellarmine last weekend after outscoring the Knights 33-12. The Bears are sitting one game out of first place behind North Alabama, who is 14-7 in ASUN play.

Junior Zeb Allen set Central Arkansas’ single-season home run record with his 15th blast of the year in the series opener a Friday ago. He was named to Baseball America’s Team of the Week after going 10-for-18 at the plate with four home runs and a pair of doubles while driving in 11 runs, scoring 11 times, and stealing three bases. He ranked second nationally with 24 total bases, while walking four times and striking out just three times.

The Last Time

The last time these two squads met was in week three of conference play, March 27th-29th. The Governors took two of the three games in the weekend series, dropping game two in an 8-0 shutout. It was the only time Austin Peay State University has been shutout this season, and the first for head coach Roland Fanning during his time with the Governors. It was the first time the Governors were shutout since falling 7-0 to Murray State on May 7, 2022.

Junior Cody Airington picked up the win in game one against the Bears this season, after tossing a career-high seven innings, while striking out four batters and allowing just two hits. It was the fewest hits he has allowed in a game this season in appearances of five or more innings of work.

Junior DJ Merriweather picked up his second win of the season in game three of the series earlier this season, in just his second-career start. He struck out seven batters in that appearance, which is the third-most in games that he has started this season.

Pitching Probables

Airington will make his 12th start of the season in the series opener on Friday. He is 3-2 on the hill this season with a 5.28 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 44.1 innings of work. He will go up against right-handed pitcher Denver Hamilton. He comes into the weekend with a 7-0 record and a 3.10 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 52.1 innings in 10 appearances this season. Hamilton leads the ASUN in wins and has allowed the fewest walks and the second-fewest amount of runs in the league.

Austin Peay State University’s game two starter has not been determined yet. Whoever throws for the Governors will go up against Jake Jones for Central Arkansas. The right-hander has a 4-1 record this season, with a 3.65 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 37.0 innings.

Merriweather will close out the series on Sunday as the game three starter. He picked up his third win of the season at Lipscomb a Sunday ago to improve to 3-1 on the mound. He brings a 5.33 ERA with a team-leading 58 strikeouts, which is tied for the seventh-most in the ASUN. Central Arkansas’s game three starter has not been determined.

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series 11-5, with the Governors coming into the weekend with a one-game winning streak in the series.

Milestone Watch List

Head coach Roland Fanning has a 127-90 record at Austin Peay State University, which is the fifth-most by a head coach in program history. He is now just seven wins away from becoming the fourth-most winningest coach in Austin Peay State University program history. Leon Sandifer, who collected 133 wins across 18 seasons, is currently ahead of Fanning, with a 133-146 career record as a Governor.

Broadcast Information

The series will be streamed on ESPN+, with Barry Gresham as the play-by-play announcer and Will West as the color commentator all weekend.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.