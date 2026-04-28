Roxy Regional Theatre Presents Local Youth Cast in The Music Man JR. Opening May 8th in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Nearly two dozen local youth are taking on Meredith Willson’s Tony Award-winning classic about a fast-talking salesman who gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. “The Music Man JR.” opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, May 8th, 2026 at 7:00pm.

In this 60-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical, master showman Harold Hill arrives in town and cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize — despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he meets town librarian Marian Paroo.

Featuring some of musical theatre’s most iconic songs and a story filled with wit, warmth and good old-fashioned romance, this toe-tapping crowd-pleaser is family entertainment at its best.

Directed by Ashley Birnbaum with music direction by Erika Milner and choreography by Alex Vanburen, “The Music Man JR.” features Ashton Bickham as fast-talking Harold Hill and Natalie Shasserre as librarian Marian Paroo. The rest of the River City ensemble and characters are rounded out by local youths Malin Barnhill, Atticus Blot, Aiyana Cotton, Calvin Davis, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Elisabeth Groves, Avery Johnson, Izzy Kelly, Jaxson Kindle, Kirra Martinez, Cooper Maurer, Adah Morris, Ryan Victoria Nelson, Noah Owens, Reese Pegram, Colten Schafer, Vivienne Vazquez and Asher Zeliadt, while Jordynne Kroll and Micah Uthlaut serve as the production’s understudies.

Produced in part through the generous support of Kay & Randy Haase and Gary & Linda Shephard, “The Music Man JR.” is written by Meredith Willson and based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI: www.mtishows.com.

Performances run May 8th through May 16th on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, May 8th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Performances will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square. Seating for this production will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. APSU students (with current ID) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.