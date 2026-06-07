Flood Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County as Heavy Rain Threatens Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and a large portion of Middle Tennessee from Monday morning through Monday evening as forecasters warn that heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for excessive rainfall that may result in flooding. While confidence remains low regarding the exact location where the heaviest rainfall will occur, meteorologists report that atmospheric conditions across Middle Tennessee will be highly favorable for periods of heavy rain throughout the day Monday.

Areas included in the Flood Watch include Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Forecasters say excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, roadways, and other low-lying areas. Locations that are prone to flooding could experience rapidly changing conditions if repeated rounds of heavy rain develop over the same area.

Residents in Clarksville and Montgomery County should closely monitor weather forecasts throughout Monday and remain alert for the possible issuance of Flood Warnings if flooding becomes imminent or develops. Motorists are urged to use caution during periods of heavy rainfall and should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service recommends that those living in flood-prone locations be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Additional forecast updates and flood safety information are available through the National Weather Service as weather conditions evolve throughout the day Monday.