Hundreds Attend Stand Down Tennessee Heroes Breakfast at Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Support of Veterans

Clarksville, TN – Arlie Haddix, CEO of Operation Stand Down Tennessee, welcomed hundreds to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for this year’s OSDTN Heroes Breakfast. “It’s an honor to be here today,” Haddix began. “At Operation Stand Down Tennessee, our mission is simple – we connect veterans to crisis services, career opportunities, and community support – so they can thrive.

“We do this to break the chain of events that result in veterans not thriving. We seek to be proactive, not reactive. Last year, across Tennessee, we served over 10,000 veterans. That represents: Families who stayed housed, veterans who found meaningful employment, and individuals who found hope again. That kind of impact doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because people like you believe that service doesn’t stop at the water’s edge. It continues here, in boardrooms, in small businesses, in churches, in local government, and at tables like this.”

Haddix thanked Google and the many organizations, community partners, and individuals who made this year’s gathering possible. “From our presenting sponsor to our table sponsors, to those who simply chose to be in the room this morning, every level of support helps make this mission possible,” Haddix said. “Whether you are a longtime community partner or joining us for the first time, your presence here today is helping change the life of a veteran. Thank you for standing with Operation Stand Down Tennessee.”

This year’s guest speaker was 25-year Army Veteran Christopher Spence, MSG (Ret.). Spence was part of the first wave into Afghanistan after 9/11 and has been highlighted for his role in shaping modern Special Forces. Spence took the first photographs of American Special Forces on horseback in Afghanistan. The team Spence served with is portrayed in a book and film, “12 Strong.”

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