Community Invited to Dash to Benefit 5K & Fun Run Supporting Local Education May 2nd

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation will host the 4th annual Dash to Benefit 5k & Fun Run on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at Rossview High School. All profits from this race will directly support Foundation programs, including classroom grants, staff morale efforts, student scholarships, the Academic Awards Banquet, and Leadership CMCSS. – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation will host the 4th annual Dash to Benefit 5k & Fun Run on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at Rossview High School. All profits from this race will directly support Foundation programs, including classroom grants, staff morale efforts, student scholarships, the Academic Awards Banquet, and Leadership CMCSS. Registration is now open, and limited in-person registrations are available on race day.

On Saturday, May 2nd, runners and walkers can participate in the 5K at 8:30am, and the 1-mile Fun Run at 9:15am. The race course will take runners through the Rossview Complex (1237 Rossview Rd) in a closed, flat course perfect for families. The 5k registration is $35.00 and includes a race t-shirt (size guaranteed for those who register before April 14th), a swag bag, and a finishers’ medal.

Race participants, their supporters, and all CMCSS employees are welcome to attend the second annual Living Well health and wellness event happening inside Rossview High School immediately following the Dash to Benefit race. With over 40 vendors on site, CMCSS employees and guests can explore businesses focused on physical, mental, financial, and emotional health in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The free wellness event will be held inside the Rossview High School gym from 8:30am – 11:30am.