APSU Track and Field Athletes Amani Sharif, Mallory Hodge Qualify for NCAA East First Rounds

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Track and Field student-athletes Amani Sharif and Mallory Hodge will compete in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field East Championships, the NCAA announced Thursday afternoon. Sharif will represent the Governors in the long jump, while Hodge will compete in the 200-meter dash, May 27th-30th, at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

The 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference long jump champion, Sharif won gold in the event last weekend in Jacksonville, Florida with a 6.20-meter leap. Sharif’s mark at the ASUN Outdoor Championships was the second-best of any ASUN athlete during the outdoor season. A Murfreesboro, Tennessee native, Sharif posted two marks of 5.98 meters during the outdoor campaign before having her season’s best mark in the championship.

A two-time medalist at the ASUN Outdoor Championships last week, Hodge earned bronze in the 200-meter with a time of 23.48 seconds. Her podium finish time was the second-best mark of both her season and career, with her personal best of 23.33 at the Georgia Tech Invitational, April 17th, also being the fastest across the ASUN Conference in 2026.

Sharif and Hodge are the first Governors to compete in the NCAA East First Round since Lauren Lewis competed in the 800-meter in 2024. Additionally, they are the first Austin Peay duo to compete since Kenisha Phillips and Karlijn Schouten in 2021.

Qualifiers from next week’s events both in the East and West Regions qualify for the NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships, June 10th-13th, in Eugene, Oregon.

For news and updates ahead of next week’s events, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Additional information such as tickets, schedules, live results, and more can be found HERE or atop this article.