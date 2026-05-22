Clarksville Police Searching for Missing Runaway Juvenile Maleya Jenkins

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Maleya Jenkins. Maleya was last seen at her residence on Woodbridge Drive on May 9th, 2026, at around 10:15pm.

Maleya is 5’5” tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.