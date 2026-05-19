Nashville Sounds Rally Past Durham Bulls 6-5 with Five-Run Ninth Inning Comeback

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds extended their win-streak to eight consecutive games with a thrilling 6-5 win in Tuesday’s opener against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tuesday’s comeback was highlighted by Freddy Zamora’s huge three-run shot in the top of the ninth inning and proved pivotal in Nashville’s five unanswered runs to steal the game one victory.
The Sounds and the Bulls were in a pitcher’s duel for three and a half innings, with Thomas Pannone allowing two hits and adding two strikeouts in three scoreless innings of work. Nashville broke the tie in the top of the fourth inning as Luis Lara drew a lead-off walk, and Jeferson Quero was hit by pitch two at-bats later. After Eddys Leonard reached base on a fielding error by Durham’s first basemen, a wild pitch by Ty Johnson scored Lara for the 1-0 Sounds lead.
However, the Bulls scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth off of Pannone with three singles, a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer for a 4-1 deficit. Carlos Rodriguez replaced Pannone in the bottom of the fifth inning while Durham tacked on another run to build the 5-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Rodriguez ended his day allowing a run on two hits and striking out two batters in two innings of work with Rob Zastryzny relieving him in the bottom of the seventh as he tossed a scoreless frame with two strikeouts, including the second 1-2-3 inning for a Sounds pitcher. Brian Fitzpatrick worked a scoreless eighth, including striking out three batters in his Sounds return after making four appearances for Milwaukee from April 29-May 14.
Heading into the top of the ninth with the Sounds last opportunity to make things interesting, Brock Wilken drew the team’s third walk of the game to get on base. After a wild pitch by Durham’s pitcher advanced Wilken to second, Leonard ripped his 12th double of the season to center field for Wilken to cross and cut the Bulls lead to 5-2. Leonard advanced to third base with his seventh stolen base of the season, then Greg Jones was hit by pitch to put runners at the corners.
Zamora crushed his first homer of the season with a three-run no-doubter to left field and tied the game up at five. Lara came in clutch with an RBI-single to left field and scored Jacob Hurtubise after he drew a walk to get on base giving the Sounds the 6-5 lead.
Reiss Knehr entered the game to close it down in the bottom of the ninth inning but immediately put runners in scoring position, issuing a walk and a double. However, Knehr came in the clutch and earned his second save of the season as he retired three straight to strand both runners, including two strikeouts to give the Sounds the 6-5 win.
The Sounds continue their road series against the Durham Bulls on Wednesday, May 20th. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45pm CT