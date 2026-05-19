Nashville Sounds Rally Past Durham Bulls 6-5 with Five-Run Ninth Inning Comeback

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds extended their win-streak to eight consecutive games with a thrilling 6-5 win in Tuesday’s opener against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tuesday’s comeback was highlighted by Freddy Zamora’s huge three-run shot in the top of the ninth inning and proved pivotal in Nashville’s five unanswered runs to steal the game one victory.

The Sounds and the Bulls were in a pitcher’s duel for three and a half innings, with Thomas Pannone allowing two hits and adding two strikeouts in three scoreless innings of work. Nashville broke the tie in the top of the fourth inning as Luis Lara drew a lead-off walk, and Jeferson Quero was hit by pitch two at-bats later. After Eddys Leonard reached base on a fielding error by Durham’s first basemen, a wild pitch by Ty Johnson scored Lara for the 1-0 Sounds lead.

However, the Bulls scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth off of Pannone with three singles, a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer for a 4-1 deficit. Carlos Rodriguez replaced Pannone in the bottom of the fifth inning while Durham tacked on another run to build the 5-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Rodriguez ended his day allowing a run on two hits and striking out two batters in two innings of work with Rob Zastryzny relieving him in the bottom of the seventh as he tossed a scoreless frame with two strikeouts, including the second 1-2-3 inning for a Sounds pitcher. Brian Fitzpatrick worked a scoreless eighth, including striking out three batters in his Sounds return after making four appearances for Milwaukee from April 29-May 14.