APSU Baseball Falls to Jacksonville 7-1 in Opening Round of 2026 ASUN Championship

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Jacksonville 7-1 in the first round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Championship, Tuesday, at Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida.

Junior Cody Airington made his first postseason appearance in his Governor career, as he made the start on the mound for Austin Peay State University. He looked good to begin the game, throwing a five-pitch first inning before throwing a scoreless second frame.

Jacksonville would find its way on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third, though, as back-to-back singles to lead off the inning put runners at the corners. Airington would balk, which brought in the Dolphins’ first run.

The Governors got a run back two innings later in the top half of the fifth, as they loaded the bases with one out for redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson. Johnson swung at the first pitch he saw and grounded into a fielder’s choice at first base. That allowed junior Kyler Proctor to come across and tie the game at one a piece.

The Dolphins responded with a one-run fifth as well, as Logan Baratta hit a solo home run to right field to lead off the bottom half of the frame after fouling off two pitches with two strikes.

With a one-run advantage heading into the bottom half of the sixth, Jacksonville carried the momentum for a four-run sixth on five hits. Redshirt senior Jackson Hohensee ended the threat after coming into the game in relief of Airington, and got a groundout and a pair of strikeouts before heading into the seventh.

Jacksonville capped off its scoring with a one-run double to left off the bat of Derek Bermudez. The Dolphins held the Govs scoreless through the final four innings to move on to the next round of the tournament, coming away with the 7-1 win.

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