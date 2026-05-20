Clarksville Obituary: Vernon Austin Jernigan

Clarksville, TN – Vernon Austin “Sonny” Jernigan passed away on May 16th, 2026. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances N. Jernigan, and son-in-law, Lloyd Mark Sharp.

He is survived by his three children, Teresa (Charles) Gaines, Rhonda (Lloyd) Sharp, and Vernon Rafe Jernigan; six grandchildren, Brooke King Miles (Cody), Alan Brent King (Erica), Charles E. Gaines, III (Danielle), Aaron Chaz Jernigan (Lauren), Rachel Jernigan Hoaglund (Chase), and Vernon Reece Jernigan (Whitney); and thirteen and one half great-grandchildren.

Sonny was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Vernon Davis Jernigan and Frances Henson. His father was killed in World War II, and thereafter Sonny was lovingly raised by his grandparents, Birdie and Walter Jernigan, on Highway 79 between Brownsville and Bells, Tennessee.

In 1956, Sonny met Sara Frances Norris, and they married on June 15th, 1957. Together, they had three children and made their home in the Allen’s community on Sturdivant Road for 26 years. Their children always admired the strong bond between Sonny and Frances; they were truly an invincible team. Sonny worked as a farmer and contractor for many years. He was an avid tennis player and a passionate lover of the game, playing wherever he and Frances lived and continued to play until he was 80 years old.

Later in life, Sonny selflessly and humbly supported Frances’s career with State Farm. They were able to travel the world and enjoy life together. They lived in numerous places within Tennessee and eventually settled in Clarksville to be close to family. Sonny was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, cherished by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Private family Graveside service will be at Allen Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com