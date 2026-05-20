Clarksville Obituary: Vernon Austin Jernigan

Clarksville, TN – Vernon Austin “Sonny” Jernigan passed away on May 16th, 2026. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances N. Jernigan, and son-in-law, Lloyd Mark Sharp.
He is survived by his three children, Teresa (Charles) Gaines, Rhonda (Lloyd) Sharp, and Vernon Rafe Jernigan; six grandchildren, Brooke King Miles (Cody), Alan Brent King (Erica), Charles E. Gaines, III (Danielle), Aaron Chaz Jernigan (Lauren), Rachel Jernigan Hoaglund (Chase), and Vernon Reece Jernigan (Whitney); and thirteen and one half great-grandchildren.
Sonny was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Vernon Davis Jernigan and Frances Henson. His father was killed in World War II, and thereafter Sonny was lovingly raised by his grandparents, Birdie and Walter Jernigan, on Highway 79 between Brownsville and Bells, Tennessee.
In 1956, Sonny met Sara Frances Norris, and they married on June 15th, 1957. Together, they had three children and made their home in the Allen’s community on Sturdivant Road for 26 years. Their children always admired the strong bond between Sonny and Frances; they were truly an invincible team. Sonny worked as a farmer and contractor for many years. He was an avid tennis player and a passionate lover of the game, playing wherever he and Frances lived and continued to play until he was 80 years old.
Later in life, Sonny selflessly and humbly supported Frances’s career with State Farm. They were able to travel the world and enjoy life together. They lived in numerous places within Tennessee and eventually settled in Clarksville to be close to family. Sonny was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, cherished by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Private family Graveside service will be at Allen Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com