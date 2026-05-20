Nashville Sounds Blast Season-High Four Homers in 10-2 Win Over Durham Bulls

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds dismantled the Durham Bulls with a 10-2 win Wednesday Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, extending the win streak to nine consecutive games. The team put together a season-high four home runs, led by Akil Baddoo with two solo shots in the first inning and the fifth. – The Nashville Sounds dismantled the Durham Bulls with a 10-2 win Wednesday Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, extending the win streak to nine consecutive games. The team put together a season-high four home runs, led by Akil Baddoo with two solo shots in the first inning and the fifth.

In game two of this week’s series, Nashville continued its dominance in the opening frame with major league rehabber Baddoo belting his first home run of the season on the second pitch of the game for the quick 1-0 lead. The Sounds added more pressure in the inning with Luis Lara ripping a line drive double to right field, his fifth of the year and Jett Williams followed with a hard grounder to the third basemen and beat the throw to first.

A wild pitch by Durham’s Mason Englert scored Lara, extending the Sounds lead to 2-0. Nashville’s lead didn’t last long as Durham tied the game up 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning with four singles off of starting pitcher Tate Kuehner. With two outs in the inning, Kuehner was replaced by Kaleb Bowman due to an injury, but Bowman closed out the frame with a strikeout to strand three Bulls on base.

After a quiet fourth by both teams, the Sounds broke the tie in the top of the fifth inning with Baddoo crushing his second solo homer of the night to center field and giving a one-run lead to Nashville. Two at-bats later, Lara earned his second hit of the night with a base hit to center.

Williams ripped his seventh double of the season right past the third basemen, putting runners at the corners, then Tyler Black got in on the action and lined his first triple for the Sounds off the left field wall, scoring Lara and Williams for the 5-2 Sounds lead. Eddys Leonard led off the sixth inning, hammering his eighth home run of the year and marked the furthest home run by a Sounds hitter this season (445 feet), adding an insurance run for a 6-2 lead.

The Sounds offense did not step off the gas pedal in the top of the seventh inning as all nine Sounds hitters had a plate appearance with six of them drawing walks. Cooper Pratt obliterated his fifth homer of the year to left field and extended the large lead to 7-2, which also marked the second straight leadoff homer off of Luis Guerrero.

Lara followed Pratt by earning his third hit of the game with a opposite liner into left field and his second double as well. Williams, Black, Brock Wilken and Leonard drew four consecutive walks of six total in the inning and scored Lara and Williams for the 9-2 lead. Ramón Rodríguez grounded into a double play but still scored Black for the large 10-2 heading into the last three innings.

After Kuehner allowed the two runs in his 2.2 innings of work, Bowman, Drew Rom, JB Bukauskas and Easton McGee each faced five Bulls batters and combined to strike out 10 hitters on three hits.

Craig Yoho entered the ninth inning and shut down the Bulls after he issued a leadoff walk with a double-play drawn up by Pratt, then a shallow fly out to right fielder Jordyn Adams ended the game in a 10-2 Sounds win.

The Sounds continue their road series against the Durham Bulls on Thursday, May 21st. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45pm CT