Austin Peay State University Football’s Chris Parson Named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week

Nashville, TN – Redshirt junior quarterback Chris Parson, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team, has been named Tennessee Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week for the week of September 1st, 2026.

Parson deftly navigated the pocket in Austin Peay State University’s 35-17 win against Gardner-Webb, Thursday. The Brentwood native threw for 308 yards on 14-of-21 attempts, putting the APSU Govs into the end zone once through the air and once on the ground.

Dating back to last season, Parson now has three-straight games with at least three 30-yard completions, after hitting Jackson Head (49 yards), Marvin Sims (53 yards) and Denver Harper (two separate 49-yard receptions, including one for a second-quarter touchdown) for long gains against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

This honor is Parson’s second TSWA honor of his Austin Peay State University career; he also was named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week for the week of October 28th, 2025 after going 17-of-24 for 311 yards and three passing touchdowns and rushing for 53 yards and an additional three scores against North Alabama.

The Austin Peay State University football team travels to Vanderbilt to take on the Commodores in a 6:00pm, Saturday, kickoff from FirstBank Stadium. Tickets are available via VUCommodores.com or on Ticketmaster.