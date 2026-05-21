Nashville Sounds’ Nine-Game Win Streak Ends in Rain-Shortened 6-0 Loss to Durham Bulls

In the third game of this week’s series, the Bulls jumped out to a 5-0 lead off of Major League Rehabber Quinn Priester in the first three innings of the game with two singles, two doubles and two walks that scored the first five runs for Durham.

Greg Jones stopped the bleeding in two straight frames with two outfield assists as the first came in the bottom of the second inning when Balke Sabol hit a fly out to Jones in left field and he fired the throw home to get the runner out.

The second outfield assist occurred in the bottom of the third inning as Tony Santa Maria singled to Jones and once again, he tossed another perfect throw to Quero to get the runner out heading into the fourth inning.

The Bulls added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Blake Holub with a fielder’s choice by Tyler Black trying to get the runner out at home, but Sabol was able to cross the plate to give Durham the 6-0 lead. Rain rolled on through in the third inning and completed the game early in the fifth.