Clarksville Police Ask Community to Help Find Runaway Teen Sahana Bryant

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Sahana Bryant. She was last seen on May 15th, 2026, at approximately 11:07am near the 200 block of Third Street.

Her guardian stated that she ran down the road and got into a white Nissan Exterra. Sahana is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.