American Red Cross Calls on Tennesseans to Donate Blood Before Summer Travel Surge

Nashville, TN – As we move toward Memorial Day, the American Red Cross calls on people to schedule their blood or platelet donation appointments now to help medical centers stay ready and respond quickly to emergencies. Having blood products immediately available is a key part of summer safety.

With millions of Americans expected to hit the road around Memorial Day and spend time boating, swimming, camping and enjoying the outdoors, the risk of traumatic accidents rises. Blood and platelets on hospital shelves help meet the demand when people experience critical injuries and massive bleeding.

During Trauma Awareness Month, the Red Cross highlights this need by asking donors of all blood types and those giving platelets to give now to support all patients who count on transfusions for care.

Book your time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now — To schedule, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Those who come to give by May 31st, 2026, will receive an oversized Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

All who come to give June 1st-28th, 2026, will receive a $15.00 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/June for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 21st-June 7th:

Christian

Fort Campbell

5/21/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Taylor Youth Sports Center, 80 Texas Ave

5/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Taylor Youth Sports Center, 80 Texas Ave

5/26/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

5/26/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Taylor Youth Sports Center, 80 Texas Ave

Cheatham

Ashland City

6/2/2026: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ashland City Church of Christ, 110 Cumberland Street

Hickman

Centerville

6/1/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Hwy. 100

Humphreys

Waverly

6/5/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W Main St

Montgomery

Clarksville

5/22/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Clarksville, 1760 Madison Street

5/27/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Clarksville, 1760 Madison Street

5/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pagaent Lane

6/1/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Clarksville, 1760 Madison Street

6/3/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross – Clarksville, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson

Greenbrier

6/3/2026: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Greenbrier First Baptist Church, Hwy 41

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your Impact − Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals.

For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.