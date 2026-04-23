Austin Peay State University Baseball Travels to Nashville for Key Series against Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will take a short trip south to face the Lipscomb Bisons in an Atlantic Sun Conference series rematch, starting on Friday at 6:00pm at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (20-21, 10-8 ASUN) is coming off a midweek loss to Western Kentucky in Bowling Green on Wednesday. But not before the Governors swept Bellarmine in their weekend conference series last weekend. Austin Peay State University is now in a three-way tie for second place in the ASUN Gold Division with Central Arkansas and Lipscomb.

The Governors had their longest winning streak of the season at four games when they defeated the Bellarmine Knights in all three games of the weekend series. It was Austin Peay State University’s first series sweep of the season, and first since facing Lipscomb on the road to close out the 2025 regular season last year. The Governors swept nine series a season ago, which was the most in a single season in program history.

Austin Peay State University only used eight arms during the weekend series against Bellarmine, which gave the rest of the staff a long rest before going into the midweek at Western Kentucky on Wednesday. Seven different arms threw for the Governors against the Hilltoppers, with six of those pitchers not throwing more than 23 pitches in their appearances.

With the 6-4 loss at WKU, the Governors have now played 19 games that have been decided by three or fewer runs this season.

Lipscomb (17-20, 10-8 ASUN) won its last ASUN series at North Alabama, taking two games from the Lions. The Bisons completed their first shutout of the season in game three of the series, winning 6-0. Just as the Governors did last week, Lipscomb only used eight arms in the series, allowing 10 runs to score on 17 hits.

The Bisons then went to face Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday. There they were run-ruled 14-4 in seven innings, as four of Lipscomb’s eight hits brought in runs, which all came in the top of the second inning.

Pitching Probables

Junior Cody Airington will make his 11th start of the season on Friday in game one. He has a 3-1 record this season and has a three-game winning streak on the hill, which is the longest of his career. He carries a 4.99 ERA with 37 strikeouts across 39.2 innings into the weekend. He will go up against left-handed pitcher Alexander Llinas, who has a 2-3 record so far this season. He has struck out 50 batters and walked just 18 across 44.1 innings of work.

Senior Ryker Walton is slated to start game two on Saturday. He has pitched to a 2-2 record and a 5.88 ERA over 26.0 innings of work this season. He also has a two-game winning streak on the mound, which is the longest of his career. He will go up against right-hander Jace Trautner, who has an 0-2 record and a 7.82 ERA this season. He has made 12 appearances this year, with just one start.

Junior southpaw DJ Merriweather will be the game three starter to close out the series. He has posted a 2-1 record and a 6.10 ERA across 41.1 innings, leading the Governors. He also leads the staff with 50 strikeouts this season, which is 13 more than Airington’s count. Merriweather will go against right-hander Collin Bosley-Smith, who is tied for the Bisons’ lead with three wins this season, as he has pitched to a 3-2 record this year.

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 81-75-1. The series dates back to 1931, when Austin Peay won 19-4. The Governors are on a one-game losing streak, as Lipscomb took game three of the first series this season, 19-5 in seven innings.

Broadcast Information

The series will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.