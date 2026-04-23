ALABAMA Bringing Live in Concert Tour to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena June 11th

Clarksville, TN – The iconic Country Music Hall of Fame group ALABAMA is bringing their critically acclaimed Live in Concert tour to F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN on June 11th, 2026, at 7:00pm. Presented by Outback Presents, Alabama will be supported by Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers.

Fans can access their tickets early during the presale using code MOUTAINMUSIC through www.Ticketmaster.com

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 24th at 10:00am CT.

With over 33 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and timeless classics like “Mountain Music,” “Song of the South,” “Dixieland Delight,” and “The Closer You Get,” ALABAMA continues to delight audiences nationwide. The band earned CMA’s Entertainer of the Year three years in a row (1982–1984) and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

They have won over 200 industry awards and still counting. They’ve earned 21 Gold®, Platinum® and Multi-Platinum® albums and were named the RIAA’s Country Group of the Century. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also world-class philanthropists who have raised over 800 million dollars for charity.

About ALABAMA

Over 50 years ago, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It took them six long years of tip jars and word-of-mouth to earn the major label deal they’d been dreaming of. Then, seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music. ALABAMA, country music’s first band, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

The group is known for hit songs including “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band).” From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields, to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No.1 hits, becoming the most successful band in the history of country music.

In November 2022, ALABAMA co-founder Jeff Cook passed following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. With his prior encouragement and wishes, ALABAMA continues touring on a limited basis, keeping the iconic music they created alive for the current and future generation of fans.

For more information on ALABAMA, visit www.thealabamaband.com

About the Gatlin Brothers

Larry, Steve & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for the past seven decades. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All the Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album.

The Brothers have accumulated 7 # 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 24 Studio Albums and 5 BMI “Million-Air” Awards. As a solo writer, Larry ranks 4th on Billboard’s top 40 self-penned hits. His impressive song catalog has been recorded by the “Who’s Who” of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis, and many others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters. He was also most recently inducted to the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment in North America. Since 1996 we have promoted and produced thousands of concerts, events, and festivals ranging from clubs and theaters to arenas and stadiums.

For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com