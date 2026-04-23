Clarksville Obituary: Gary Wayne Gabehart

Clarksville, TN – Gary Wayne Gabehart, age 73 of Cumberland Furnace, passed away April 19th, 2026, at NHC Dickson.
Gary was born March 31st, 1953 in Clarksville, TN to the late Melvin Lloyd Gabehart and Melba Harris Smith. He was a brick layer by trade and a father to two children.
He is preceded in death by his parents Melvin Gabehart and Melba Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Melanie Parker and his son, Joshua Wayne Gabehart; friend, Linette McKee Arthur, caretaker, Misty Suggs, and four sisters, Deloris Crisp, Debbie Carvso, Ann Fain, and Mary Garza.
There will be a graveside service conducted at Southside cemetery at a later date with interment to follow.
About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than 30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!
We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.
We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.
For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com