Clarksville Obituary: Gary Wayne Gabehart

Clarksville, TN – Gary Wayne Gabehart, age 73 of Cumberland Furnace, passed away April 19th, 2026, at NHC Dickson.

Gary was born March 31st, 1953 in Clarksville, TN to the late Melvin Lloyd Gabehart and Melba Harris Smith. He was a brick layer by trade and a father to two children.

He is preceded in death by his parents Melvin Gabehart and Melba Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Melanie Parker and his son, Joshua Wayne Gabehart; friend, Linette McKee Arthur, caretaker, Misty Suggs, and four sisters, Deloris Crisp, Debbie Carvso, Ann Fain, and Mary Garza.

There will be a graveside service conducted at Southside cemetery at a later date with interment to follow.